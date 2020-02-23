GridCoin (GRC) Price Hits $0.0031

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $288.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, C-CEX and SouthXchange.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,145,350 coins and its circulating supply is 398,492,317 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, C-CEX, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

