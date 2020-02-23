Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hamilton Beach Brands.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

HBB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.