Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.38 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $72,509.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,792,273 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

