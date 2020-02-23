Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.69-1.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.69-1.83 EPS.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $725,440.00. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Earnings History for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

