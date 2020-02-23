Iconiq Lab Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $562.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00002871 BTC on exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $1.08 million and $562.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab . The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com . Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.