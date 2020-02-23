Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will report $69.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.74 million and the lowest is $59.64 million. Imax posted sales of $80.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full year sales of $372.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.10 million to $381.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $417.12 million, with estimates ranging from $402.75 million to $435.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Imax.

Get Imax alerts:

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

IMAX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 737,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,924. Imax has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Imax by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Imax by 316.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 189,858 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.