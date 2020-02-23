Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.63

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Sunday . The company traded as low as A$6.63 ($4.70) and last traded at A$6.67 ($4.73), with a volume of 585836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$6.67 ($4.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is 71.75%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Bryan bought 10,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.85 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,905.28 ($51,705.87).

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.