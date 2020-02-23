Intelsat (NYSE:I) Announces Earnings Results

Intelsat (NYSE:I) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Intelsat’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Intelsat updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of I stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.26. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.43.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on I shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

