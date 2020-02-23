Jibrel Network (JNT) Trading 25% Higher Over Last Week

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail, Kucoin and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $35,912.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin, HitBTC and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

