Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $568,380. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

