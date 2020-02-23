Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

NYSE KDP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $568,380. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit