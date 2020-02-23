Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Knight-Swift is plagued by weak trucking revenues as a result of the sluggish freight demand. Evidently, trucking revenues declined 7.9% in 2019, causing a 9.4% decrease in the top line. The company’s bleak earnings view for the first quarter of 2020 and the full year also raises concerns. Further adding to its woes, are high capital expenditures. During 2019, capex was $570 million compared with $530 million incurred in 2018. However, efficient cost-control measures are aiding the company. Notably, total operating expenses fell 7.5% year over year in 2019. Its debt-reduction efforts (lowered debt by $88 million in 2019) are also appreciative. Measures to add shareholder value are also noteworthy. Knight-Swift recently announced a 33.3% dividend hike. Due to these tailwinds, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year's time.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.62.

KNX stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,600,000 after buying an additional 1,204,310 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,257,000 after buying an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,489,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,387,000 after buying an additional 59,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after buying an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

