Krios 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $959.00 (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Krios has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $959.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. In the last week, Krios has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,622,977 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

