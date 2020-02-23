Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Announces Earnings Results

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALY stock opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.18. Laura Ashley has a 52 week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $14.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

About Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

