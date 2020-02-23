Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Announces Earnings Results

Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of ALY stock opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.18. Laura Ashley has a 52 week low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The company has a market cap of $14.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.
About Laura Ashley
