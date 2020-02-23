Leadcoin Achieves Market Cap of $48,583.00 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Leadcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Liqui, IDEX and Bancor Network. Leadcoin has a total market capitalization of $48,583.00 and approximately $384.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Leadcoin Token Profile

Leadcoin’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

