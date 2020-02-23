Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Lingo Media (CVE:LM) have been trending very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lingo Media earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. Lingo Media has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.18.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

