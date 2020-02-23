LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,579.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $49,579.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000206 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,026,915,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 538,582,751 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

