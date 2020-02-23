Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.99 million.Livent also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,707. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.23. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Livent from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Livent from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.32.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

