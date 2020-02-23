Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 267,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $47.04 and a 52 week high of $89.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $531.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.