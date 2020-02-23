MediShares Price Tops $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $199,251.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

