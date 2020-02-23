Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $426,637.00 and $21,725.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.01076637 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003163 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.