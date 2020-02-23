MIB Coin Hits Market Cap of $249,989.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $249,989.00 and $4,862.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000754 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 355,882,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,580,739 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

