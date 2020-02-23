National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after acquiring an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
