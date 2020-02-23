National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.69.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $8,211,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $4,704,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth $1,989,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 10,421,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,973,000 after acquiring an additional 220,939 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.