National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. National CineMedia updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

