National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.41

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$2.41 ($1.71) and last traded at A$2.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 5465646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.40 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

