Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.38 ($44.63).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOEJ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NOEJ stock traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €33.28 ($38.70). 67,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norma Group has a fifty-two week low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.26 ($57.28). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.09.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

