Nucleus Vision One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bitrue, Bitbns and Upbit. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

NCASH is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,001,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, WazirX, IDEX, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Zebpay, Huobi, CoinBene, Bittrex, Koinex, Bitbns, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

