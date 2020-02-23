NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215-1.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.NuVasive also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.16. 2,390,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,417. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

