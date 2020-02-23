Orchid Market Capitalization Achieves $17.95 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $17.95 million and $1.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

