Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 351,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,431. The firm has a market cap of $174.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares in the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

