Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded at CIBC

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2020

CIBC upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $22.50 price objective on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.16.

NYSE OVV opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Comments


