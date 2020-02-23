Parachute (PAR) Market Cap Hits $157,011.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $157,011.00 and $12,346.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,028,038 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

