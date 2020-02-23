ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $912.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001027 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,826.82 or 1.00496196 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000931 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00072751 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.