Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.38 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

