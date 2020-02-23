Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.23-2.33 for the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.23-2.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 1,196,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.37.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

