Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66’s fourth-quarter earnings deteriorated significantly year over year. The underperformance is owing to soft refining margins. Notably, the company’s refining operations reported adjusted pre-tax profit of $345 million, down from the year-ago quarter’s $2,008 million, primarily due to higher costs pertaining to turnaround activities. Importantly, the segment’s realized refining margins worldwide fell to $9.50 per barrel from the year-ago quarter’s $16.53 per barrel. Moreover, seasonally lower sales volumes and decline in polyethylene margins have been hurting the company’s Chemicals business. A rise in maintenance costs & higher turnaround activities have also been affecting the business unit. Additionally, the stock fell 9.2% in the past six months against the industry’s 2% growth.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.08.

PSX stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $2,589,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 11,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

