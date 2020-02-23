Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across various areas of the United States. Notably, it raised distributions for the December quarter, marking the 25th straight quarter of a dividend hike since its initial public offering in 2013. Moreover, Phillips 66 Partners continues to gain on rising terminal throughput volumes of refined petroleum products. Notably, it beat the earnings estimates in the fourth-quarter 2019 on the back of rising terminal volumes. However, declining crude transportation volumes affecting profits is a serious concern. Moreover, rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness, which can restrict financial flexibility. A such the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PSXP. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.57.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.01. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $47.34 and a twelve month high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.09 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 52.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

