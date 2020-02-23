POA Trading Up 1.5% This Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. POA has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $93,951.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

