Polymath Market Capitalization Tops $13.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Koinex, Bittrex and IDEX. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $13.59 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Kyber Network, Koinex, Bitbns, DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, UEX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

