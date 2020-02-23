Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on POOL. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a hold rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.60.

Shares of POOL traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.20. 106,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,558. Pool has a 1 year low of $154.16 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $207.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 705,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after acquiring an additional 227,608 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

