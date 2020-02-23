PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.77-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-3.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.31 billion.PRA Health Sciences also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

PRAH traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $107.09. 728,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,637. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 7.93%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PRA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.