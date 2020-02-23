PWR Coin (PWR) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One PWR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $94,646.00 and $5.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.01076637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047945 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023054 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00219676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007680 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004529 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

PWR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

