Raven Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,824.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $436,824.00 and approximately $4,966.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. Raven Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

