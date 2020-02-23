Raymond James Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer upgraded bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Svb Leerink upgraded bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.05.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -15.62 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,266,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,178,000 after acquiring an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,563,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

