RChain Market Cap Tops $6.66 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. RChain has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $791.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bitinka and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.02960598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00230438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00141353 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ChaoEX, Bitinka, AirSwap, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Kucoin and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

