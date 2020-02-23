RealChain Market Capitalization Tops $177,813.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $177,813.00 and $21,539.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 496,434,736 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

