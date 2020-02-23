Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ REPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,084. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

