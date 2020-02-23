RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.24

Shares of RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$26.24 ($18.61) and last traded at A$26.06 ($18.48), with a volume of 153921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$26.06 ($18.48).

The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion and a PE ratio of 83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$24.22 and its 200-day moving average is A$21.35.

Get RESMED/IDR UNRESTR alerts:

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. RESMED/IDR UNRESTR’s payout ratio is 73.41%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESMED/IDR UNRESTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.