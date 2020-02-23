Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.43 million.Rogers also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE ROG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.18. 413,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.53. Rogers has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.