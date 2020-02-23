Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 237,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $863,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

