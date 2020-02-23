Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Second Sight Medical Products (OTCMKTS:EYES) Head-To-Head Survey

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) and Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.1% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Second Sight Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 46.11% 116.92% 78.92% Second Sight Medical Products -743.86% -201.34% -129.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Semler Scientific and Second Sight Medical Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Second Sight Medical Products has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 64.97%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semler Scientific and Second Sight Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $21.49 million 16.31 $5.01 million $0.66 81.34 Second Sight Medical Products $6.90 million 12.88 -$35.09 million ($4.16) -1.37

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Second Sight Medical Products on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury. It also offers Argus II Retinal Prosthesis System for treating retinitis pigmentosa. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

